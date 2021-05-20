Let farmers use carbon credit markets

Farmers have always maintained a vested interest in being good stewards of the land. On our own farm we have adopted more sustainable practices and projects ranging from cover crops to a large wetland structure that became operational in 2020.

In this spirit, the re-introduction of the Growing Climate Solutions Act in the U.S. Senate should be commended. If passed, this legislation would lift existing barriers for farmers looking to participate in carbon credit markets. It would direct the USDA to develop a program that helps farmers adopt sustainable practices in exchange for carbon credits, and then connects them with certified organizations that purchase these credits.

Not only does this provide a new revenue stream for farmers, but it also delivers the necessary tools to lead on carbon reduction that benefit all Americans. These verified practices would enhance farm profitability, increase climate resiliency, and improve water and air quality.

There’s nothing partisan about environmental responsibility. Farmers are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work with members of Congress -- including Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, who are thankfully both co-sponsors of this legislation -- on common-sense solutions that support agriculture and advance environmental sustainability.

Tim Recker, Arlington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0