Lessons from Deere strike of 1986

My memories of the 1986 Deere/UAW strike are still fresh for some of the worst days. After a few weeks Deere corporate decided to come to Black Hawk County to lecture their salaried people at work. The “Rusty Palace” emissaries came to the Deere Product Engineering Center and told us that strikers are all low-level people who have no regard for us or the company. What really burned me was that they were preaching to salaried women who were wives of union members. They just had to sit there and suffer this hate. It seemed then that people who manage money or employees are low level people who have no regard for anyone but themselves.