SNAP correction

An editing error was made in the financial figures included in a letter printed in the Jan. 29 Sunday Courier submitted by Keith Tomlinson of Waverly. The letter as printed stated the current cost to the state of Iowa for the SNAP (food stamp) program "is $334 per participating of two family per month." The federal government pays for that $334 per month; the state pays only half of the program's administrative costs. The cost to the state is $336 per participating family per year.

Tomlinson notes: "My point was that our Legislature and governor are eager to give $7,598 per year to families for each child in the school choice voucher program, but they're concerned that $336 per child per year is too much to help food insecure families feed their children."

Legislature's priorities are mixed up

Let's see if I've got this right. I'm reflecting on two bills that Iowa's governor and the dominant party in the state Legislature are strongly promoting.

Bill #1) If a family wants to send their children to a private school but can't afford it, state tax money would be taken from the public school system and given to the family to cover the cost of private school at the rate of $7,598 per child, per year. And after two years of the program being in effect, the state would pay that amount even if the family can afford the private school cost.

Bill #2) If a family wants to feed their children but can't afford it, the state has a food stamp program (SNAP -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) that will help, but no longer will families be allowed to use that money for meat, poultry, fish, nuts, canned fruits and vegetables, butter, flour, sugar, vegetable oil, spices, or condiments. The current cost to the state of Iowa for that program is $334 per participating of two family per month.

Somehow this just doesn't make good sense to me.

Keith Tomlinson, Waverly