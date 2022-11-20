 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legislature wants to enslave women

Is there really a division in politics on abortion? The recent vote in Kansas says no. The present restrictive law by the Iowa Legislature places all responsibility on the woman! Where is the the other half of any embryo conception? The Legislature has therefore made the woman a slave of the Legislature! I dare the Legislature to put this question to all voters in the form of restrictive versus some level of viability. Abortion should be between the woman and man if present and her doctor up to the point of viability.

Robert Olson, Cedar Falls

 

