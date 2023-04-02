Among a series of many disastrous new laws is a bill (SF544), pushed by the Homebuilders Association, that prevents Iowa's local governments from improving water quality and reducing flooding in their communities. The bill prevents cities and counties from requiring how much topsoil they put back when a construction site is done. So local elected officials, who took the oath of office to make their community better, can not do it.

A thick layer of sponge we call the living soil is needed everywhere in Iowa, especially in urban areas. We expect farmers to be stewards of their soil. Instead of putting it back, the Homebuilders Association wants to go cheap, put a thin layer and sell the rest. That means more runoff, more neighborhood flooding, and local residents not even being able to garden due to lack of soil. The only word to describe this is corruption, when legislators ignore all the hard-won knowledge of land management in favor of purchased political friendship. Shameful.