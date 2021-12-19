 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Legislature should make tax code simple and fair

  • 0
LTE

As Republican leaders ramp up their pitch to eliminate the state income tax, Iowans need to remember two things. First, we all pay our taxes from our income. Iowa's current interconnected system of taxes which funds state and local government services including our community public schools is reasonably balanced across a wide range of incomes. Lower income households pay a larger percentage of their income in sales, property and road use taxes. Higher income households pay a higher percentage of their income in income tax. Eliminating the income tax would destroy that balance. Younger Iowans would likely be among those hit the hardest. Second, my special tax break really just shifts my responsibility to support my state and community to my neighbor. The Iowa income tax is an incredibly complex maze of special exclusions, exemptions, deductions, and credits. The Legislature's efforts should be focused on a cleaner, simpler income tax with lower rates for all. That would be fairer to all Iowans.

Al Charlson, Waverly

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe Biden not up to the job

Joe Biden not up to the job

This is terrible! It’s obvious that President Joe Biden can’t handle his job. He is struggling both physically and mentally and seems to be mu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News