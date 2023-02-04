I continue to be sincerely frightened by our Iowa GOP government’s work to totally destroy all validity in Iowa’s primary and secondary education. Taxpayer’s money will be used to support education directed by any facility chosen by the parent with absolutely no requirement for any control of the validity of that chosen facility’s curriculum. All Iowa high school graduation certificates will become worthless pieces of paper.
I have a memory of a long ago, similar situation in Kansas when I enrolled at Fort Hays State College. They did not trust the validity of our high school education, and required proof, by taking a battery off entry tests, or enrolling in a semester of no-credit courses. Is this the road for Iowa now?
William Teaford, Cedar Falls