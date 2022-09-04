 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leftists keep spouting absurdities

LTE

Men giving birth? Defund the police?

Unless you are brainwashed, you regard the statements “men give birth” and “defund the police” as absurd. Why then do the leftists (as opposed to liberals and conservatives) say these things and even believe them? There are two related explanations. One is that the left (I am amazed at how many Democrats take the leftist positions) seeks to tear down every normative institution. If men give birth, “man” and “woman” no longer mean anything. Marxists support the obliteration of the male-female distinction because the only distinction that matters to Marxists is that of class. The other explanation is that the end game of leftism is chaos. It is related to the first explanation, since the obliteration of distinctions is chaos.

What are we seeing? We see rejecting of the divine, biblically based order which made civilization possible. They want to return to chaos. That is why “men give birth” is related to “defund the police.” Both lead to chaos. May the JFK and Harry Truman Democrats stop the leftism found in their party.

Dave Smith, Waterloo

