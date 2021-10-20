Leftist chameleons fool the ill-informed

American leftists/politically correct/woke/liberal/socialists/communists are chameleons — they can change their colors/stripes to hide whatever political/ideological purpose they need for controlling uninformed/insecure people, and, if successful, these “converts” could politically overwhelm us who are informed and self-assured — free.

Examples: See CedarFallsSchoolsEquityResources@google.com. Changing from several months ago, a disclaimer now states: “Please check here for House File (HF) 802 information. This website and all resources are for informational purposes only and do not represent curriculum or what is taught in our classrooms.” Information for what? Challenge to parents: visit “Tiger Time” classes unannounced.

Analyzing further, little of its earlier content has changed — still on the Marxist/ideological left: oppressor vs. oppressed. Whites inherently racist. Where’s diversity? But, major 24-page deletion in the “Staff” section to teachers by the Anti-Defamation League. Who’s ADL? In short, they say, “we’re bad” if all don’t agree “we’re bad.” Glossary apparently removed.

Reading Andrew Wind’s column about Cedar Falls School Board candidates, it’s obvious none have a clue about “equity” issues or how great teachers teach — definitely not with “professional learning communities” plus required administrators.

Received a card from www.cedarfallsforward.org. They promote civility by claiming we’re uncivil. Again, “we’re bad.” Lenin and Marx coined “Forward,” which Obama and NAACP borrowed. Who are these people? Chameleons.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

