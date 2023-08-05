Joe Biden and his band of liberals would like us to believe the Earth is going to burn up if we don’t do exactly as they say. We’re getting tired of this old song with a few new words. About 40 years ago we were told the world was getting colder and people were going to go hungry because of a shortened growing season. About 30 years ago the bogeyman was a large hole in the ozone layer, and people were going to get cancer because of ultraviolet rays. It wasn’t long until they discovered the ozone hole was getting smaller. Then came the bogeyman called global warming. The icebergs were going to melt and within 10 to 12 years Miami would be under water and the only way we could get around New York City was by boat. That didn’t happen. Now we have the “climate change" bogeyman, and we can’t even agree on the definition. The only thing liberals can agree on is that it will cost an unlimited amount of money and may make no difference. It seems like the liberal/socialists just have to have a bogeyman.