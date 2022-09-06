Learn how to read a book

Author and academic John Agresto write: "I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, the Bible, poetry, and Jefferson not just to understand this or that better but, above all, to see what the pattern of a man's life might be like. It was not enough for him to scan the world of learning and become more knowledgeable about many of life's most serious matters -- Lincoln wanted to see what he might be and do. That is, he wanted to better understand how he should be and live.
Encourage those budding scholars in your lives to read serious and meaningful literature and you will be forever rewarded by their academic and intellectual progress.
Read and persuade them to read "How to Read a Book: The Classic Guide to Intelligent Reading," by Mortimer J. Adler updated with the assistance of Charles van Doren -- both pre-eminent scholars.
Roger W. Smith, Waterloo