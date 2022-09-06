Learn how to read a book

Author and academic John Agresto write: "I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, the Bible, poetry, and Jefferson not just to understand this or that better but, above all, to see what the pattern of a man's life might be like. It was not enough for him to scan the world of learning and become more knowledgeable about many of life's most serious matters -- Lincoln wanted to see what he might be and do. That is, he wanted to better understand how he should be and live.