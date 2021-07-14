League of Women Voters opposes voter suppression legislation

Iowans voted in record numbers last November. Our Legislature responded by passing voter suppression laws outlawing practices expanding access to the ballot without evidence of fraud.

One million of us — more than three of every five — chose the convenience and safety of absentee ballots during a pandemic. Many older or disabled voters prefer using absentee ballots facilitated by request forms mailed by county auditors. Auditors daring to provide such service will do so at the risk of felony charges!

In 2022, working Iowans wishing to vote after supper must hustle. Polls will close an hour earlier, 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m.

Another egregious voter suppression rule is the limitation of ballot drop boxes to one per county. The 4,029 citizens of Adair County will share one drop box; the 479,612 citizens of Polk County will also share just one drop box.

The 89th Iowa General Assembly has taken many steps to limit access to the ballot. Assertions that previous election practices led to fraud are unfounded.

The Black Hawk-Bremer League of Women Voters asserts that voting is a right, not a privilege. We therefore oppose voter suppression legislation. We support making the ballot accessible to all citizens.

Cherie Dargan, president BHBLWV

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0