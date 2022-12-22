Leaders should focus on helping people

Politicians, political parties, religious sects and clerics, a bit of advise: Your attention and efforts should be on preventing war, hunger, harm to children. In the U.S.A., why do corporations big, and small get by with raising prices creating inflation when average American is finding it hard to pay bills and feed themselves?

Your name-calling, worry over who is having sex with whom, telling women what they can do or not do with their bodies, solves nothing and creates useless anger and division.

“Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.” Mark Twain

Bob Black, Waterloo