 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who is sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Leaders should focus on helping people

  • 0
LTE

Politicians, political parties, religious sects and clerics, a bit of advise: Your attention and efforts should be on preventing war, hunger, harm to children. In the U.S.A., why do corporations big, and small get by with raising prices creating inflation when average American is finding it hard to pay bills and feed themselves?

Your name-calling, worry over who is having sex with whom, telling women what they can do or not do with their bodies, solves nothing and creates useless anger and division.

“Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.” Mark Twain

Bob Black, Waterloo

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is a laughingstock

Biden is a laughingstock

Everybody is laughing at our president! Most of the time he doesn’t even know where he is or what he is supposed to do. He has trouble reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News