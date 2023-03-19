Beryl Richards' letter on March 5 says big trucks involved in accidents should pay that amount that reflects the real damages. That Iowa legislative effort to limit the amount anyone can sue big trucking when the big rig driver is to blame for causing many fatalities and injuries works the very opposite of Richards' statement. An 80,000 pound vehicle will do much more damage in a crash than a 3,000 pound one will. Common sense doesnt amount to anything in the Legislature if big money/big business/big trucking are pulling the other direction. Lawmakers legislate for the places where their election funding comes from. The occupants of the other vehicles are usually dead and cannot tell investigators what happened, so they just take the trucker's statement as truth, which is the easiest way to close the investigation. The speed of the big rig cannot be proven and is seldom or never investigated. Big trucking will fight any efforts to go into the computer/black box of the truck to see what the speed was 10 seconds before the crash. Anything and everything other than its speed is always blamed.