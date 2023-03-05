What have we learned? We should learn to admit that there are many things that are unexplainable and stop pretending that science is settled. Why should we trust politicians, bureaucrats, and others to control sea levels, temperatures, and storm activity when there are so many natural variables that we have no control over? We should also stop pretending that a party that can't define a woman and which pretends men can give birth is the party of science.

Have you noticed that leftists won't tolerate diversity, whether it be about climate change, COVID or when talking about biological sex? Colleges are supposed to be incubators for teaching and learning. Sadly, they have essentially become thought police who indoctrinate instead of educate. They seek to silence those who dare disagree with their leftist agenda.

And what do we learn from the expression, "You can't legislate morality?" The very purpose of law is to impose on all of us a collective moral order to uphold civilization, and Americans have consented that civilization is something they want. Lawmakers decide what is good and bad, acceptable and unacceptable behavior (morality), and then the police and courts enforce these laws. So morality can be legislated -- it happens every day. The only question is whose morality will we choose to turn in to law? How are we doing at learning?

Dave Smith, Waterloo