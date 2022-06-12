Law-abiding citizens should stand up to gun violence

In the debate over guns, we hear a lot about "law-abiding" gun owners. My question is, are you really a "law-abiding" owner if you are unwilling to accept reasonable regulations on your ownership that protect the public? To be a truly law-abiding car driver, I not only have to drive safely myself but also accept as legitimate, reasonable regulations on driving that help to discourage reckless behavior in others. The same should be true for gun ownership.
Polls show that a majority of gun owners do support various kinds of restrictions on gun ownership that promote public safety. It is a fanatic minority of owners who have kept our society from acting. I don't believe that these gun-obsessed fanatics should be considered law-abiding owners in any sense of that term. Truly law-abiding citizens, whether they own guns or not, should be willing to speak up and say "Enough is enough!"
Allen Hays, Cedar Falls