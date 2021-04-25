Latest Cal Thomas column full of untruths

Cal Thomas has made a living with uninformed, unintelligent and dishonest columns, and his April 22 was his latest. By claiming demonstrations, riots and looting had influenced the Derek Chauvin jury, he was telling the same Fox News lie.

Prospective jurors were asked pretrial how much they had heard about the case, if it would interfere with their ability to listen to the evidence and render a just verdict. They all cleared that hurdle. Were they lying?

While pointing out comments by President Biden and Vice President Harris, the jury was sequestered and weren't even privy to them. Maxine Waters called for more confrontations, as a student of civil rights history, she was well aware of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 ''Project C'' in Birmingham aimed at ending segregation and discrimination. The ''C'' stood for confrontation, which included sit-ins. Why do those that know the least about MLK Jr. love to talk about him the most? Unlike Donald Trump, at no time did Waters encourage protesters to punch the opposition in the nose.

And like a lot of conservatives, why does Thomas continually conflate peaceful protests with riots and looting except to stir up fear and suspicion?

Marlon Micou, Waterloo

