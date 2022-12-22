Landowners fight pipelines for property rights

Iowa landowners with property in or near the path of the proposed carbon dioxide pipelines are fighting a tough battle to defend their property rights and safety. The rest of us need to ask some serious questions. We are spending our grandchildren’s money to try to protect them from the dangers of climate change. Are carbon dioxide pipelines a cost-effective way to do that? They will make the investors a lot of money. They might help strengthen ethanol producers’ political case that the government should continue to mandate the blending of ethanol into vehicle fuel. Will they significantly reduce carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere? Good question! We know that if we reduce the amount of fuel being burned in vehicles we will directly reduce the carbon dioxide being released. How? Well, for example, hybrid vehicles can reduce fuel usage by 25% to 35% (comparing same models, same number of miles, EPA combined MPG ratings). We have a responsibility to our grandchildren to tackle the threat of climate change. But let’s use some common sense.