Lack of opportunity, not griffin, is the problem
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

All the controversy over the police emblem is misguided. Although I am not a minority, I think it goes deeper than the griffin. I actually think it is unequal opportunity caused by job loss. Many jobs now tend to be dead end with no upward path. When I graduated in the late 1960s there where plenty of jobs with good wages and benefits for high school grads. Waterloo Industries is gone, Deere scaled down, Bantam gone. Where will graduates find decent jobs? Poor jobless people tend to be unhappy and have grievances right or wrong, even petty. The undependable job situation even drove one goofy man into the White House, and I believe much of the dissatisfaction on the left. We are moving even more to no opportunity that no government can correct.

Harold Tuchel, Waterloo

