Koehrsen tarnished his former accomplishments

I was saddened to read former Waterloo Police Chief Bernie Koehrsen weigh in about the removal of the 1960s griffin logo as causing the low morale. And that the removal was made due to "a small group" who were offended. There was a time Koehrsen did listen to a small group. And he did change policing culture in 1990 when even fewer citizens advocated to train his staff on mental health crisis. CIT officers learned how to avoid "suicide by cop" and improve safety issues for officers responding to crisis. Some of the officers told me they were proud to use their new training. Koehrsen talked with pride about his new CIT officers.