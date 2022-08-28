 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keep up your properties

Awhile back I received a letter from the city of Cedar Falls saying as a home owner we needed to keep our property well maintained, etc. Apparently that only applies to we owners, not landlords who rent, especially in the College Hill area. A house near me needs severe help, as in trim painted, eaves full, multiple old air conditioners hanging out windows, steps falling over, and, of course, yard work. It said in the paper the owner gets $2,500 a month from the city, wouldn't we all like that. I presume he has more than one property, but surely the owner could put some money towards repairing. I understand he gives a $40 a month reduction on rent for taking care of the lawn, which allows them to use the garage. What a prince. There are numerous rentals around our block which are very well taken care by owners with no complaints, college students and all, but there are also some that should be forced to do repairs as asked of others.

Sandra Doyle, Cedar Falls

