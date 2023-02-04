I am writing in response to Maureen White’s letter on “religious indoctrination” in light of Gov. Reynolds' signing of the Students First Act this week.

How many years has taxpayer-funded public education secretly told our children, through critical race theory, that they are either the oppressed, or the oppressor depending on the color of their skin? And told our children that they can identify as whatever sex (or no sex) that they choose and, by the way, we won’t tell your parents. Our innocent children deserve better.

If not for COVID and students being taught from home, much of this would still be hidden from parents and the secular indoctrination would continue without missing a beat. Thank the good Lord that parents are fighting to take back control of their children’s education.

If you want to call teaching children about a loving, merciful God who wants to spend eternity with them “religious indoctrination,” that’s your prerogative. I call it loving children through eternity. Every child should have the opportunity to feel that love found in John 3:16. It’s infinitely better than what the divisive secular indoctrination offers.

Keep up the great work, governor!

Matthew Cohea, Cedar Falls