Keep the griffin

MASON CITY -- It is my understanding city officials are considering a change in the Waterloo Police Department's use of the griffin as their shoulder patch. The reasoning: It is a symbol of racism. The griffin, a lion-eagle combination, is rooted in Greek mythology and later adopted by many ancient civilizations. The combination of the lion and eagle signifies a union of a lion’s strength with the swiftness and agility of an eagle, serving as an emblem of watchfulness and courage. Nothing in my research suggests the griffin used as a symbol for racism. In fact, modern use of the griffin includes the use in icons for many organizations, businesses and associations. Griffin images are carved or depicted on different types of buildings, such as museums, schools and banks.