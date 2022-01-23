Keep fighting for the right to vote

Evers, Goodman, Schwerner, Chaney and many others died fighting for the right to vote. Now those rights are being systematically taken away. Why? Nineteen states, including Iowa, passed laws making it harder to vote -- reducing polling hours and places, reducing early voting, and restraining local officials from sending out absentee ballot request forms to registered voters. Other states (Arizona, Georgia, Texas) went further, passing laws allowing legislatures to overturn the results as counted by local officials. Why now? Is it because of widespread voter fraud? No. All audits have concluded the 2020 election was free and fair with only isolated incidents of voter fraud. Is it because one candidate, despite all evidence, refused to accept defeat? Yes! Our leaders in Washington have a chance to reverse this dangerous trend of taking away the fundamental right to vote. The legislation before the Senate does not interfere with the states’ rights to conduct federal, state and local elections. It establishes reasonable national standards about early voting days, mail-in ballots, etc. It limits partisan gerrymandering. Senators Ernst and Grassley had a chance to stand up and protect our most basic right. Did they? I am afraid not.