Katoski-Huntington intersection is poorly designed

I am curious as to who designed the reconstructed intersection at Katoski and Huntington south of Central Middle School. By putting a concrete medium in the middle adjacent to the left turn lane on Katoski and a concrete island in the northbound outside lane it makes for a very difficult turn for school buses and an impossible task for semi trucks. I was recently heading south on Katoski when I observed a semi approaching Katoski from the west on Huntington, I am assuming to bypass the construction on the intersection of Cedar Heights and Greenhill, and he could not make the left hand turn onto Katoski so he had to back up onto Huntington and proceed East on Huntington. Elimination of the island at the beginning of the four lane on Katoski would eliminate these problems. I am not an engineer, so I can not figure out why the addition of the concrete island was necessary.