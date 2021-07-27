Justice Breyer should resist calls to retire

Consider the June 15 statement on the website of the progressive group, Demand Justice: “Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should immediately announce his intent to retire from the bench. With future control of the closely divided Senate uncertain, President Biden must have the opportunity to nominate a successor without delay and fulfill his pledge to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. … For the good of the country, now is the time to step aside.”

More than a dozen progressive organizations have endorsed this statement.

At 82, Breyer evidently no longer serves the political ends of far-left wing Democrats. They worry that if Republicans take control of the Senate, the court will move further to the right.

It is noteworthy that Demand Justice is not alleging Breyer is incompetent, or in failing health, or unable to perform his duties.

It is his age. But Joe Biden is 78. Nancy Pelosi is 81. Anyone calling for their resignations? The plea for Breyer to step down is transparently and shamefully political. It smacks of “ageism.”

To his credit, Justice Breyer has resisted the pressure to resign. Good for him! His allegiance is to the Constitution, not progressive interest groups.

John Kearney, Waterloo

