In response to Crystal Funk's letter: I totally agree! But I have to say the police have more things to do -- guns.

The mayor, City Council are more to blame -- they passed this law. I did not sleep for a week because of fireworks. Some even landed on my roof. I would totally be for no fireworks.

If fireworks were going off in mayor's and City Council members' home areas the police would be there in a minute. I wonder how many tickets were wrote for fireworks? Money is all the city of Waterloo wants -- no matter the price to taxpayers.

Cris Brunko, Wateloo