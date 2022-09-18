 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judicial catastrophy

LTE

I am pro-choice and believe that Roe versus Wade being overturned was a severe judicial catastrophy 40 years after it supposedly became settled law. That is exactly why I felt sick to my stomach when I heard about Ashley Hinson propagating parental rights at her rally and fundraiser in August. Parental rights the way she used it circumvents that it is just the right to be pro-life and left out that parental rights fully exist in a world that allows abortion!

People, voters, activists and lawmakers need more debate on this subject. Hopefully, KGRC - Channel 9 will bring up activism on how to reinstate Roe versus Wade when Ashley Hinson has to debate the Democrat .

Kai Brost, Clarksville

