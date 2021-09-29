 Skip to main content
Join the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition Book Read
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Join the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition Book Read

LTE

Rabbi Harold Kushner once wrote, “I think of life as a good book. The further you get into it, the more it begins to make sense.” Our community has the opportunity to get into a good book that will help us make sense of our country’s racist origins. The Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition is again hosting an all-community book read through the month of October. The coalition has selected as this year’s read "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," by Pulitzer-Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson.

I firmly believe these book reads help us understand different perspectives and make us more sensitive to the experiences of others. It truly doesn’t matter whether you join the book read or read on your own. What’s important is that we combat racism and deepen our understanding so that we can open our eyes to existing inequalities. The 2018 24/7 Wall St. report listed Waterloo/Cedar Falls as having the worst social and economic disparities along racial lines than any other U.S. metro area. We’ve made some progress, but we have a long way to go. I encourage you to be a part of this year's book read. Our community can do better.

The Rev. Carol Teare, Waterloo

