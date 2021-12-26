Joe Biden is doing poor job as president

One of the best features of The Courier’s Opinion page is letters that come from two different perspectives. Probably nowhere in the paper is information more balanced. Many letters from the left continue using sophomoric attacks on Donald Trump, who has been out of office almost a year. It appears that this is camouflage, to obscure and replace the lack of news covering the poor job Joe Biden is doing in his first 11 months

The southern border has never been as poorly managed or as overcome with migrants, illegal drugs and/or human-trafficking. Biden’s leadership on COVID-19 has produced more American deaths in 2021 than 2020. His courts have reinstated guidelines on face masks, vaccines, booster shots, and quarantining on private business without regard to anti-bodies or herd-immunity data.

America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan appeared driven by a nonmilitary date, set by President Biden without regard for the patriotic pledge made by every military group to “never leave an American behind.” When we try to understand President Joe’s pledge to not raise taxes, we find the hideous invisible tax of inflation that hurts everyone, but most unfairly the lower income households buying gas, food and other necessities.

Please remember, 2022 elections matter!

Ron Wheeler, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0