John F. Kennedy, Democratic president, said:
“No American is ever made better off by pulling a fellow American down. And we are all made better off when any one of us is made better off. A rising tide raises all boats.”
How does one “pull” someone (you) down? Say:
- Your skin color is racist.
- Teach sexualizing materials to pre- and elementary-school kids; then call objections “book-banning”; deny children their childhood.
- Defund law enforcement.
- Argue XY and XX chromosomes (male and female) aren’t scientifically true.
- Declare the 10,000-year-old family unit valueless — father figures not needed/wanted.
- Women are subordinate to men (transgender women) — sports/locker rooms.
- When you’re upset, it’s okay to destroy property, shoot people, or run them down.
- Government (Biden’s children, villages) controls your kids.
- Election rules are made to be broken — just win, baby.
- Have no rules including borders — let them all feel at home as Americans pay their bills; no expectations for skills/merit.
- Dumb down the generations — ignorant and arrogant: three branches of government? Duh?
- Build national shame — America’s not great.
- Admire Joe Biden’s family — traitors; just sell out America (you) to the Chinese Communist Party.
Who says the above? Today’s progressives/Democrats. Roll over, JFK.
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls