LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Jesus is the answer to gun violence

There is nothing amusing about the horrible, evil murders that have happened in New York, Texas. Oklahoma and even here in Iowa the past few weeks. However, what I did find amusing was (not my President) Joe Biden's astute question, "What in God's name are we going to do? What has to be done?" It is the right question. Jesus is the answer. But Biden and his cronies in the House are trying to rid him from our country. So too are the teachers, professors in our colleges and universities, big corporations, social media, atheists and others God knows.

Is the United Nations really behind this? They seem to be, with climate change, taking our guns away and one world government. Or is the very radical and angry Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, "the Squad," or other women in politics? These are not ladies. They are rabid creatures; deplorables as Hillary called those who don't do her bidding. I have yet to figure out who is the worst, Hillary, Biden or Obama, or is it also many Democrats?

Guns don't kill people, evil people kill people and babies in school.

June Doan, Waterloo

 

