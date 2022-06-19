Jesus is the answer to gun violence

There is nothing amusing about the horrible, evil murders that have happened in New York, Texas. Oklahoma and even here in Iowa the past few weeks. However, what I did find amusing was (not my President) Joe Biden's astute question, "What in God's name are we going to do? What has to be done?" It is the right question. Jesus is the answer. But Biden and his cronies in the House are trying to rid him from our country. So too are the teachers, professors in our colleges and universities, big corporations, social media, atheists and others God knows.