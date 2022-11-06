 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Jenn Wolff wants your vote

  • 0
LTE

Consider Jenn Wolff. If you want public tax dollars to stay in public schools rather than private schools, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you want the freedom of reproductive choice and bodily autonomy, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you think when the state has a huge surplus it should be reinvested in Iowa, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you believe Iowans should be able to access health care, mental health care and care in your home (Home and Community Based Services), vote for Jenn Wolff. If you think Iowa needs healing rather than further division, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you believe in people over politics, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you want an elected official who listens to all constituents before making decisions, vote for Jenn Wolff.

Jenn Wolff, Waverly

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unanswered questions about Jan. 6

Unanswered questions about Jan. 6

A few pertinent questions for Madam Pelosi and her partisan ABC-produced "J6 Panel": Why did the sergeant of arms of both the House and Senate…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News