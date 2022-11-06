Jenn Wolff wants your vote

Consider Jenn Wolff. If you want public tax dollars to stay in public schools rather than private schools, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you want the freedom of reproductive choice and bodily autonomy, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you think when the state has a huge surplus it should be reinvested in Iowa, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you believe Iowans should be able to access health care, mental health care and care in your home (Home and Community Based Services), vote for Jenn Wolff. If you think Iowa needs healing rather than further division, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you believe in people over politics, vote for Jenn Wolff. If you want an elected official who listens to all constituents before making decisions, vote for Jenn Wolff.