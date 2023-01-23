Jack Bender was an inspiration

When we are young, we pay little attention to who influences us and why. The recent news of Jack Bender's passing brought back a flood of memories of both his and Bill Knowlton's impact on a youngster that discovered a passion for writing and the creative skills we all have, sometimes hiding right in plain sight.

As a West Junior High student, I was introduced to "Mr. Knowlton" whose imposing physical presence was impressive, but when I found he could draw something humorous, now that was really impressive. How did he do that?

Jack Bender had just begun his career at The Courier around that same time and as an avid newspaper reader (I was a carrier), I was struck with the idea that another cartoonist lived in our midst.

A fortunate opportunity to work in the Waterloo Courier newsroom as a copy boy in high school added to my enthusiasm for all things journalism, news and writing.

But meeting Jack Bender, the guy who made a living drawing pictures, that was just mind blowing. I would occasionally sit in Jack's office and he was just the nicest person you could imagine. Thanks, Jack. You were an inspiration.

Jim Volgarino, Cedar Falls