LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

It's time to say goodbye to Ashley HInson

It’s time to say goodbye to Ashley Hinson. She does not represent Iowans and specifically women affected by breast cancer.

Ashley is very proud of the dense breast bill she co-sponsored while working for us from Des Moines. But when she got the big job, she’s said no to every ask from the National Breast Cancer Coalition. Every time.

I have personally asked her to sponsor bills to extend lives of women who have lost their health care coverage due to breast cancer. She has said no every time. And now she will not even meet with me.

Hinson doesn’t want to give benefits to those who’ve paid for them. Liz Mathis does. Liz Mathis has already agreed to the platforms provided by the National Breast Cancer Coalition. She’s ready to get to work for all Iowans: Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Libertarians and all.

Vote for Liz Mathis. She has our back. Hinson does not. I can tell you from personal experience — from an actual breast cancer survivor — we need Mathis. Please help get the vote out for Liz Mathis!

Sarah Corkery, Cedar Falls

