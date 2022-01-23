It's time to end abortion in the United States

Forty-nine years have passed since the Supreme Court of the United States usurped the federal legislature and pronounced the legality of abortion by the Roe v. Wade decision, resulting in the loss of innumerable innocent preborn human lives. Science has proven without the shadow of a doubt that life begins at conception. The apathetic populace has been very accepting, tolerating abortion through all three trimesters of gestation with the result of the loss of untold millions of American children. No other country in the civilized world allows late-term abortion. This fact alone should shake us out of our apathy and cause us to repent and pray for the very soul of this country.

On Dec. 1, the court reviewed Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that puts Roe in the balance and could lead to the eventual end of abortion in the United States. By June abortion may be limited to 15 weeks gestation and only in states where it will be legal. As we await the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Dobbs case, we should reflect on the erosion of morality, the humanity of the unborn and the sanctity of human life from conception through all of it’s stages until we finally die and meet the One who authored all life on this planet.

Monday, Feb. 22, 1973, was the beginning of the failure of the civilization of the United States of America and has deserved the title of Black Monday. With Dobbs there is hope and an opportunity to reverse course, have respect for all human life and “Make America Great Again”!

Edna Brunkhorst, Waverly

