LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

It's time to do something about guns

Once again we are faced with the fact there are too many guns. Gun laws that aren't enforced, politicians who gut the current gun laws and for the simple reason we have politicians who have their pockets stuffed with money from the NRA and gun rights lobby. The political power of these groups is unprecedented. They tend to twist the Second Amendment to their twisted beliefs.

I'm sickened by politicians who wring their hands and say "it has to stop!" They were elected to carry out the will of the people, but only if it doesn't stop the flow of money to their pockets.

The weapon that is at the crux of the problem is the assault-style weapon along with high-capacity magazines. These are made to kill people. Ban this type of weapon, which should be limited to the military and law enforcement only. This isn't a weapon that should be available to every citizen at a whim or for the militia-style groups.

I continue to be sickened by our gutless politicians who do nothing. They prefer to finger point and blame the other party.

They are disgusting!

Max Schreiber, Cedar Falls

 

