It's time to arm teachers

The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting was upsetting. The schoolroom door may not have been locked. There were 376 officers on scene. Children were taken out through windows — good move. Two officers start up a hall, hear shots then draw back. Training calls for them to keep moving toward the shots.

No incident commander, no one in charge. About one hour and 20 minutes before shooter eliminated. A lot of children probably would have live if rescued sooner.

Egregiously poor decision-making. It seems a lot of police or security people should quit or be fired if they can’t do their complete job.

I am one to support arming teachers and school personnel for those that want to, after they take courses and show themselves competent. All concealed. Twenty states are already doing this. None of these schools have been bothered. I support measures to make schools safer for students and teachers. I think any shooter would think twice before entering if he knew there may be several armed personnel inside and not knowing who.

Schools need adequate resources for guidance counselors and other mental-health professionals to help potentially dangerous individuals before they hurt anyone. Hope final review will have results.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

 

