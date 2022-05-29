 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

It's time for real gun reform

To Sen. Grassley and all the members of the United States Congress: It is time to stop creating or financing organizations like the Secret Service National Assessment Center. Although the premise for what they were set out to do is admirable, it is a complete waste of time. There is no way anyone, no matter their training, can predict or outguess the thinking/planning of a distraught individual who may be planning the unthinkable. Instead, why not put all your efforts into legislating some meaningful gun reform! I am not opposed to the Second Amendment right to bear arms, but there is no reason for any citizen to own an assault type weapon or one which has a continuous round magazine. Every leader in the world can see the United States has a gun problem, even the president of Ukraine took time from his terrible situation to send his condolences to all those affected by the Texas shooting and to the people of the U.S in general. He said even though he is seeing the devastating effects on children in his country because of the war there is no excuse for it happening in a civilized country. Amen!

William Jones, Dike

 

