It's time for intelligent governance in Iowa

We were bombarded with Mr. Trump claiming the election was stolen. Now the GOP ultra-conservative Iowa Legislature is "fixing" a election process that isn't broken and hasn't been proven to have been compromised in the most recent general election.

The GOP Legislature says they are making our election process more secure. It smacks of voter suppression in hopes of their stealing our voting rights. Those who will suffer this loss most are the elderly, the poor and those confined to their residence for health and mobility reasons.

They have passed bills solely on their own desires, not those who elected them. Little presentation of these proposed bills or explanation of their intent has been made to the public. It has been a slam dunk for their ultra conservatism.

Talk about "Big Government."

Enough! Next it will be their choice of what religious text we can use. Waste more time on speed cameras too.

We are losing local government decision making through their wanting all the decision making in Des Moines.

It's time for a positive change from lock step to intelligent governance. Enough!

Max Schreiber, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0