Dear Senator Grassley: I saw you on the TV the other night. Thank you for sharing information you’ve obtained which, if true, puts President Biden right smack in the middle of a possible serious bribery scandal involving a “foreign national.” You claim that a high-placed whistleblower has informed you of an existing Justice Department document which explains the scheme in some detail. If the DOJ refuses to give you the complete, unredacted original file that has been in their possession for some time, please go on national prime time TV and let the American people judge the evidence you already have. We have the right to know. Who keeps protecting the Biden family?
If the evidence proves that Biden was in fact monetarily leveraging his official office to sway foreign or domestic policy, his resignation or impeachment should be forthcoming as early as yesterday. Taking bribes from foreign countries is treason.
But you know what I think?
I think you guys are just flapping your gums as usual. Republicans are notorious for talking tough, only to cave when the going gets tough. People are tired of “stern letters” to DOJ. We need action.
Steve Kapler, Waterloo