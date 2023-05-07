Dear Senator Grassley: I saw you on the TV the other night. Thank you for sharing information you’ve obtained which, if true, puts President Biden right smack in the middle of a possible serious bribery scandal involving a “foreign national.” You claim that a high-placed whistleblower has informed you of an existing Justice Department document which explains the scheme in some detail. If the DOJ refuses to give you the complete, unredacted original file that has been in their possession for some time, please go on national prime time TV and let the American people judge the evidence you already have. We have the right to know. Who keeps protecting the Biden family?