Anyone in Black Hawk County receiving a 2023 Real Estate Assessment Roll letter is probably shocked by the egregiously inaccurate and inflated assessed values. In the past three years the Consumer Price Index has risen by about 15%. The assessed value of my house, according to the geniuses at the courthouse, rose by 88%.

Why such discrepancies, and why all the inflated taxes? Certainly not to fix thousands of potholes in county roads and streets. Perhaps to build more schools we don’t need and put gold-plated toilets and fixtures in the courthouse? Interest rates and insurance have already gone up. This flagrant money grubbing may kill the real estate market.

What can landlords, tenants, homeowners and real estate agents do? Plenty:

1. April is appeals month. Go to the assessor’s website, download and file an appeal.

2. Call assessor’s office asking how the inaccurate valuation was done and who is responsible.

3. Vote out of office the assessor and any county supervisor who supported this nonsense.

4. If all else fails we can file a class action lawsuit naming county as defendant. This has been done successfully.

Inundate them now with appeals and phone calls.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo