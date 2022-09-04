It's the street that moved, not the building

After reading a Courier article by Andy Milone dated Wednesday, August 17, regarding improving the crosswalk visibility at Sixth and State, I thought I should add some important facts to provide clarity to the situation. I was the president of First National Bank of Cedar Falls, now First Bank, when we remodeled the former Deel's grocery store. The building has always been where it is. We did not move it next to the street. The city when they built the new Community Center moved Sixth Street next to the building to make room for the parking along the south side of the Community Center. I believe they thought the street would only be used as access to the library parking lot. They even put in speed bumps to reduce traffic flow. The city did not follow typical line-of-sight guidelines. It is a hazard, but fortunately drivers have used caution so issues have been minimal. I'm glad Councilor Kelly Dunn is not going to tear down the bank. They pay a lot of real estate taxes, and it's not their fault!