Regarding Ron Wood’s letter to the editor (Aug. 7) -- Arming teachers is the solution to gun violence? Then we also should arm preachers to stop church shootings? Do we arm grocery check-out employees to stop shootings at the store? Okay, then when the shooting happens at a parade with armed police officers all along the route -- who wasn’t armed that needed to be armed? How about a shooting at a campground? Who there needed to be armed? Who needed to have a gun to stop the Las Vegas concert massacre?

Guns, that is the problem. Specifically weapons of war. The Second Amendment covers well-regulated militia. The bullet was invented 100 years after the Second Amendment was written.

The gun-toting bigots in line at Starbucks do understand that Democrats also have guns, yes? We just have much better aim. Automatic weapons serve no purpose other than to make the owner feel better about their insubstantial “manhood” and to murder people at school, church, campground, concert, nightclub, etc. Remember the economy quote by James Carville? I say, “It’s the guns, stupid.”

It’s not the doors in schools or mental weakness. It is access to military weapons of war.

Shawn Fredericksen, Cedar Falls