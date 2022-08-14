 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's the guns, stupid

  • 0
LTE

Regarding Ron Wood’s letter to the editor (Aug. 7) -- Arming teachers is the solution to gun violence? Then we also should arm preachers to stop church shootings? Do we arm grocery check-out employees to stop shootings at the store? Okay, then when the shooting happens at a parade with armed police officers all along the route  --  who wasn’t armed that needed to be armed? How about a shooting at a campground? Who there needed to be armed? Who needed to have a gun to stop the Las Vegas concert massacre?

Guns, that is the problem. Specifically weapons of war. The Second Amendment covers well-regulated militia. The bullet was invented 100 years after the Second Amendment was written.

The gun-toting bigots in line at Starbucks do understand that Democrats also have guns, yes? We just have much better aim. Automatic weapons serve no purpose other than to make the owner feel better about their insubstantial “manhood” and to murder people at school, church, campground, concert, nightclub, etc. Remember the economy quote by James Carville? I say, “It’s the guns, stupid.”

People are also reading…

It’s not the doors in schools or mental weakness. It is access to military weapons of war.

Shawn Fredericksen, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Throw the bums out

Throw the bums out

Disclaimer: When/if it’s discovered that our votes aren’t counted, feel free to disregard the following:

It's time to arm teachers

It's time to arm teachers

The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting was upsetting. The schoolroom door may not have been locked. There were 376 officers on scene. Children wer…

Abortion is not health care

Abortion is not health care

"Pro-choice" women, if you don't what to have children, you have various choices to prevent pregnancy. To the "women's rights" believers, pond…

Pride events normalize indecency

Pride events normalize indecency

The LGBTQIA+ community is solidly united, right? Wrong. Borrowing from Alice Giordano, June 24, originally it was LGB (Lesbians: women preferr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News