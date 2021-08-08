It's the Democrats who are shamless

In response to "Shameless," (Aug. 1) this may not be accepted because it is from a Republican responding to Steve Norby. We are not shameless. We do not want one world order. The current administration funds abortions, refuses a lawful immigration policy allowing COVID to spread after we have taken necessary precautions for those who wish to not get COVID by taking the medications former President Trump so quickly got into place. We have an administration that encourages complete dysfunction in several Democratic states and cities. Stealing is not a crime, rioting is not a crime, destroying businesses is not a crime, picking a vice president because of the color of her skin and not qualifications? Democrats have no shame. They want to have the U.S. be like other communist countries controlling every aspect of people's freedom. Look what that got the people in Cuba, Venezuela, China to mention a few. If that’s how you want to live you’re more than welcome to book a flight! The Democratic Party is not what is was. It’s a socialist, communist driven party. Wake up!