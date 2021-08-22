It's not militant to exercise out constitutional rights

Why, in the course of exercising one’s First Amendment rights of free expression, do many of those on the opposite side of an issue try to characterize the other side as being militants, or worse?

With reference to the Black Hawk County Supervisors’ meeting Aug. 10, regarding the Second Amendment discussion/proposal, a Mr. Joe Gorton stated his view of those of us who value our Second Amendment rights as being gun militants.

Being a citizen and veteran who values all of our constitutional rights and the founding principles of our republic, I must ask why one must resort to using such a term against another? Just how does a citizen who supports our founding documents become a "militant" during civil discourse?

Referring to the supervisors meeting mentioned above, I offer many thanks to our board chair, Dan Trelka, and all the other members for allowing a discussion about our Second Amendment rights as Iowa and American citizens in Black Hawk County.

By the way, Mr. Gorton, you may want to refer to Article Six of our Constitution regarding what the law of the land really is and also to consider in the future how you label your fellow citizens.

Gary Moser, Waterloo

