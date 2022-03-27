It's not Democrats vs. Republicans, it's elites versus the rest of us

The model of Democrats vs. Republicans is a ruse. The real model is worldwide elites vs. the rest of us — crony capitalists (aka: stakeholder capitalists — globalists) vs. free-market capitalists (aka: shareholders — nationalists — my-country-first people). Elitists, spearheaded by World Economic Forum (www.weforum.org), aim to prod us into submission, consequently controlling our freedoms, bank accounts, families.

Faking the guise of Green New Deal, their primary weapon is shaming us into submission using ESG: environmental, social, and governance calculates scores subjectively and arbitrarily — immoral if not amoral. Who does this? Multinational banks (Wells Fargo, American Express) along with multinational corporations (Coke, Nike, General Motors). Want a personal or professional loan or employment? Too bad should your values calculate you’re a “reputational risk.” Really!

Politically, Biden, Mitch McConnell, and other Washington elites are owned by the Chinese Communist Party (Peter Switzer’s “Red Handed”). Together they all support ESG along with Hollywood, mainstream media, BlackRock, NBA, UN — even the Texas Republican governor.

So, how did all this get started? And what can you do if you want to defend your freedom, not just think it’s free? Read “The Great Reset” and “The Soul of Politics.” ESG is like Russia vs. Ukraine without bombs — yet. Vote!

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

