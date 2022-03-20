It's National Ag Week. Be thankful for agriculture

In light of National Ag Week, March 20-26, I have been reflecting on how agriculture has a positive impact on rural vitality and creates a love for small towns.

Studies has shown that one in five Iowans are employed by Iowa agriculture. Here in Hardin County, 36% of residents are employed by an agriculture-related business. Examples of these are our two local ethanol plants, multiple feed mills, grain processing facilities, Iowa Select, Summit Farms, Seaboard Foods and many many more. I happened to be in the 36% as I’m an ag lender working in the industry providing farmers funding to start their operations or expand their operations.

These employment opportunities are a driving factor in injecting capital into the local economy and in turn, keeps our rural communities alive. I am blessed to be able to live in a small town with a prospering main street, good school systems and people who care about the success of the place they call home.

Because of the community support of agriculture, this is made possible — giving us all much to celebrate.

Callie Erickson, Ackley

