 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

It's important to pass Access to Care Act

  • 0
LTE

October is breast cancer awareness month.

Breast cancer affects Iowans. That is why it is so important to pass the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act.

This bipartisan legislation waives the two-year waiting period for those with breast cancer metastasized to other parts of their body who can no longer work and lose their health insurance. To those eligible, it provides immediate Social Security disability and Medicare benefits. These are benefits they have paid for and need access to for life-extending care.

This is a good bill. In fact, current Iowa Republican and Democrat Representatives Mariannette Miller Meeks, Randy Feenstra, Cindy Axne, and former Representatives Rod Blum, David Young, Steve King and Dave Loesack have co-sponsored this bill. Iowa Republican Joni Ernst is the lead Republican sponsor in the Senate.

The only representative missing is Rep. Ashley Hinson.

Members of the Beyond Pink Team and National Breast Cancer Coalition have met with Hinson’s staff several times to discuss the importance of passing the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act. Now is the time for her to sign this bill.

Where is your name, Rep. Ashley Hinson? We are dying to know.

People are also reading…

Sarah Corkery, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grassley fights for Iowans

Grassley fights for Iowans

Sen. Chuck Grassley is a fighter. If we’ve learned nothing else from his decades of service to the state of Iowa, everyone must remember the f…

Left and right adopt same slogan

Left and right adopt same slogan

It is finally happening. It seems the right and the left are using the same slogan to push their views on abortion and masks/vaccines. We may …

Anecdotal mask data is not helpful

Anecdotal mask data is not helpful

Information for determining the efficacy of mask wearing as protection from COVID-19 is of two sorts: observational — which is anecdotal — doe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News