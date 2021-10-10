It's important to pass Access to Care Act

October is breast cancer awareness month.

Breast cancer affects Iowans. That is why it is so important to pass the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act.

This bipartisan legislation waives the two-year waiting period for those with breast cancer metastasized to other parts of their body who can no longer work and lose their health insurance. To those eligible, it provides immediate Social Security disability and Medicare benefits. These are benefits they have paid for and need access to for life-extending care.

This is a good bill. In fact, current Iowa Republican and Democrat Representatives Mariannette Miller Meeks, Randy Feenstra, Cindy Axne, and former Representatives Rod Blum, David Young, Steve King and Dave Loesack have co-sponsored this bill. Iowa Republican Joni Ernst is the lead Republican sponsor in the Senate.

The only representative missing is Rep. Ashley Hinson.

Members of the Beyond Pink Team and National Breast Cancer Coalition have met with Hinson’s staff several times to discuss the importance of passing the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act. Now is the time for her to sign this bill.

Where is your name, Rep. Ashley Hinson? We are dying to know.

Sarah Corkery, Cedar Falls

