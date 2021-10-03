 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

It's a small world, and we need each other

  • 0

Kids, it is probably a real brain hurt trying to figure out why adults are acting so crazy over COVID and voting rights and on and on. Well you know when you get recess and are able to play and get a little crazy and maybe some kids don't want to play with others because they are different. It is the same with adults, but, there is no teacher to point out why it is wrong or to take away recess if they don't play nice.

So dear hearts, here is a little help. Study well, always check facts, trust, but make sure its the truth, and try really hard to get along with each other. The world gets smaller every day and we sure need each other.

Bob Black, Waterloo

LTE

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News