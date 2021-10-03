It's a small world, and we need each other

Kids, it is probably a real brain hurt trying to figure out why adults are acting so crazy over COVID and voting rights and on and on. Well you know when you get recess and are able to play and get a little crazy and maybe some kids don't want to play with others because they are different. It is the same with adults, but, there is no teacher to point out why it is wrong or to take away recess if they don't play nice.
So dear hearts, here is a little help. Study well, always check facts, trust, but make sure its the truth, and try really hard to get along with each other. The world gets smaller every day and we sure need each other.
Bob Black, Waterloo